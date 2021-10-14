Idaho View: Coronavirus casualty: Nearly 500 Idaho children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19

Losing a parent, grandparent or primary caregiver could have lasting effects for children, especially in Idaho, where there is a dearth of mental health services. The death of a primary caregiver is considered an adverse childhood experience, or ACE, which is becoming more important in our understanding of negative outcomes later in life, such as addiction, obesity and divorce, according to Hagen. “They’re considering COVID the new ACE,” Hagen said. “Losing a parent specifically to COVID is being considered a traumatic enough event that when they experience an ACE, later on in life, research has shown, they’re more likely to have chronic illnesses and have negative health and economic impacts as adults.” The study calculated that from April 1, 2020, to June 2021, 120,000 U.S. children lost a parent or grandparent who was a primary provider of financial support and care. Another 22,000 children experienced the death of a secondary caregiver, according to The Associated Press. Researchers estimate that COVID-19 drove a 15% increase in orphaned children. The new study’s numbers are based on statistical modeling that used fertility rates, death statistics and household composition data to make estimates.