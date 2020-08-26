Idaho View: Civility goes out the (broken) window at the Idaho Legislature special session

Why, then, now would they demand that someone else be held accountable for their own decisions? Why would they want to be able to sue a restaurant if they contract COVID-19 at that restaurant? It was their decision to go there to begin with.

Monday’s special session, itself, is a good example, and it’s dripping irony and hypocrisy.

Without social distancing and without wearing masks, should these citizens now be able to sue the state, which hosted Monday’s soiree, if one of them (or many of them) fall ill or die from COVID-19?

At the beginning of the Judiciary committee hearing on liability, state Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, announced that she was leaving the meeting because mask and social distancing protocols were not being followed, resulting in a public health risk.

“I am excusing myself from the committee due to safety hazards,” Wintrow said. “This is not social distancing. I agree to compromise —” at which point she was interrupted by a mixed bag of jeers, cheers, hoots and hollers.

Committee chairman Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, had to gavel down the crowd, asking again for that all-elusive “decorum.”