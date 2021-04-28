Idaho View: Ceremony marking the 1915 Armenian genocide takes on special meaning this year

It was fitting that Greg Hampikian, a Boise State University professor and head of the Idaho Innocence Project, whose job involves analyzing genes and DNA, spoke at Saturday’s commemoration. He noted that the word “genocide,” itself, addresses his very work: It is the attempt to destroy a gene lineage, wipe out those who share a common genetic code. He became emotional several times, but particularly as he referred to the 75 or so people gathered at the Anne Frank Memorial as a testament that the genocide was not successful, that those gathered continued to carry the Armenian heritage forward.

The United States is home to a large Armenian population, particularly in Southern California (most Americans are familiar with the world’s most famous Armenians, the Kardashians, and, for you literary types, you may be familiar with the writers Chris Bohjalian and William Saroyan).

Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the Anne Frank Memorial, gave a wonderfully impassioned speech Saturday about why it’s so important to acknowledge the 1915 Armenian genocide.

“When there is still denial, there can be no justice,” he said, adding that when a country can deny a genocide with impunity, it serves only to embolden those that later commit such atrocities.