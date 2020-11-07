Idaho View: Can we keep campaigning separate from voting?

This time, it’s you who is hearing from Wasden’s office a message you probably won’t like.

Says the attorney general, you might have to tolerate political paraphernalia in the voting hall.

Idaho law says nothing of the sort.

It prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of polling stations.

That means:

l No cards or handbills.

l No collecting signatures for a petition.

l No engaging in “any practice which interferes with the freedom of voters to exercise their franchise or disrupts the administration of the polling place.”

l No obstructing the entrance to a polling place or preventing “free access to and from any polling place”.

Engage in any of those activities and you’re facing a fine of between $25 and $1,000.

The problem is the meaning of “electioneering.” Idaho law doesn’t define it, leaving it exposed to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Minnesota’s ban on political apparel in view of voters.