This was originally published in the Lewiston Tribune.
You’d think by now Idaho legislators would get the message:
Pass all the education bills they want.
Improve health care.
Work on transportation.
They should just leave the management of federal lands to others.
Nevertheless, they persist. This time, they want a permanent perch from which to interfere with federal land management.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because six years ago, lawmakers got infatuated with the idea of suing the federal government into relinquishing its 30 million acres in Idaho. They set up a task force to spend a couple of years pursuing it.
Never mind the legal strategy was hopeless. Members of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office pointed out the idea was at odds with the U.S. Constitution, the Idaho Constitution, U.S. Supreme Court rulings and the terms in which Idaho became the 43rd state.
Never mind that it was financially implausible. At Congressman Mike Simpson’s request, the Congressional Research Service verified what most Idahoans suspected. The state could not afford it. Managing tracts now controlled by the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would run close to $400 million a year. Putting out fires on those lands would run another $100 million. Unless it aggressively logged those lands at levels not seen since Gerald Ford was president, the state would be forced to either raise taxes or sell off the lands to highest bidders.
Never mind that it was unpopular. Just about every poll showed Idahoans skeptical of the idea. For good reason — most Idahoans now live and work in cities; the public lands are where they get away from the stress of urban life.
And when polls found support for the idea, it quickly collapsed as soon as Idahoans realized the costs involved.
Never mind that the task force itself proved to be a boondoggle. Because it refused to listen to the attorney general, the panel hired its own lawyer and then paid him more than $90,000 — on top of the $20,000 the task force spent on itself.
Still the message did not take hold.
When former state Rep. Linden Bateman, R-Idaho Falls, surveyed a hearing room packed with people who opposed state intervention in federal land ownership, he was shocked.
“Over the last several years, there’s been quite a bit of support (in the Legislature) for the theory that at least some federal lands should be managed by the states,” Bateman said in 2016. “But most of the feedback I get is in opposition. It’s almost like people aren’t conscious of their own citizenship. They don’t trust the people they elect; they’re more inclined to trust federal bureaucrats.”
Never mind.
Here we go again.
Last week, the Senate Resources and Environment Committee heard a House-passed measure creating an eight-member council — half from the House, half from the Senate — to “monitor and review policies and issues associated with federal lands in the state of Idaho.”
Among its cosponsors are Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston.
In other words, a group of people with absolutely zero credibility when it comes to federal lands would insert themselves into facilitating contracts between the federal government and everyone else — individuals, local and state government.
Where does that leave Gov. Brad Little? Doesn’t his office already take care of that?
What about the dozen state agencies under Little’s control such as Idaho Fish and Game, Department of Lands, Parks and Recreation and the Idaho Transportation Department?
And when a constituent has a real beef with federal land managers, he can turn to Idaho’s four-member congressional delegation.
“The one thing I do think this bill does is it will grow government,” former BLM Director James Caswell testified before the Senate Resources and Environment Committee. “And I don’t think we need any more government.”
In response to a tide of comments such as Caswell’s, the committee sent the bill to the Senate’s amending order.
Maybe the Senate will knock off some of the bill’s rough edges. Maybe the bill will get stopped cold. But it raises the question: What could eight legislators possibly add to the mix — except the certainty of blowing more tax dollars on private attorneys and staff meetings?
Is that the point?
