Idaho View: Bundy is an Idaho bully with a pulpit

Next came intimidation tactics. On April 21, he led his band of protesters first to Little’s residence in Emmett and then to the home of a Meridian cop who had been goaded into arresting protester Sara Brady at a closed community playground. Fortunately for all involved, police got word of Bundy’s plans and placed officers at the driveway.

Before retreating, Bundy yelled; “You will not go into parks and arrest mothers. And you will not go anywhere and arrest us for exercising what our rights are.”

Brady later apologized.

Now Bundy has proceeded into physical assault and battery. Here he was at the Southwest District Health Department offices in Caldwell Thursday. The board was scheduled to discuss responses — presumably including a face mask mandate — to a coronavirus outbreak in Canyon County that was every bit as severe as it was in neighboring Ada County, where face mask mandates and restrictions on large gatherings have been imposed.

Following health protocols, the board opted to restrict public access to Zoom and by phone.

Bundy was having none of it — and twice accosted health department employees who tried to block his way from the main lobby and then into a meeting room.