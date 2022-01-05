Idaho View: Bingham County Sheriff Rowland should resign

The incident from Nov. 9 involving Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, for which he is now facing criminal charges, is receiving national attention. Locally, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have called for him to resign at least for derogatory statements attributed to Rowland, in a probable cause affidavit, toward Native Americans in the Fort Hall area.

Like anyone else regardless of position or status, when it comes to the statements given in the affidavit surrounding the incident itself, Rowland will get his days in court and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. As Rowland’s attorney, Justin Oleson, told the Post Register, “Probable cause affidavits are someone’s interpretation of what they heard someone else say, and are not necessarily accurate or a complete recitation of the facts that occurred.”

In the affidavit, several witnesses and Rowland himself provided statements that led to charges being filed Tuesday by the state attorney general’s office of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, both felonies, and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor. Reading through the affidavit gives a glimpse into a traumatic experience for those involved. Rowland and Oleson’s statements in the affidavit are troubling.

Statements were given showing concerns for the safety of Rowland and his wife prior to the incident as possible reasons for his reaction, but he did admit even to Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay the morning after the incident, before the case had been turned over to the attorney general’s office, that “he had really screwed up.”

The statements in the affidavit from all of the parties involved point to more than a simple “misunderstanding.” By themselves, those statements with Rowland admitting to his part have given cause for the public to call for Rowland to lose his job, but as an elected official he cannot be terminated from his position. According to John Dewey, Bingham County civil deputy prosecutor and director of Human Resources, the authority of Bingham County to discipline an elected official is limited to circumstances described in Idaho Code 59-901, and at this time, none of the circumstances which might give rise to such authority have occurred.

It’s what Rowland said in his statement about Native Americans that has added fuel to the fire of those calling for him to be fired or step down.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years, I’ve had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door,” Rowland said, according to the affidavit. “I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

Bingham County commissioners swiftly responded to those comments Thursday afternoon with mutual condemnation after the Tribes issued a statement calling for Rowland’s resignation. Rowland’s comments deserve condemnation. But, again, the commissioners’ hands are tied to take action due to state code.

This situation needs to be looked at in terms of what’s best not just for Rowland himself but for the law enforcement community and the larger community as a whole. The public’s trust in law enforcement has been severely damaged by the actions that are detailed in the affidavit, and it will take quite a while for that trust to be regained if things stay the way they are. Efforts have been made to build up the relationship between the Tribes and law enforcement, and Rowland’s comments effectively undo those efforts in a swift manner. It will take quite a while for that relationship to be rebuilt if things stay the way they are.

Rowland will get his days in court, but the time it will take to go through the legal process could be too long to undo the damage that’s come about from this case. The broken trust and relationships need to be worked on in a timely manner while Rowland presents his case. That leaves one conclusion, in agreement with Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and the Blackfoot Police Department.

Sheriff Rowland should resign.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

