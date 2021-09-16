Idaho View: Biden’s ‘overreach’ gives Little political cover

Cases are surging in Idaho. On Monday, the state’s seven-day average came in at 61.3 cases per 100,000 population, the highest since Dec. 20. The rate is up 51 percent this month and more than 16 times greater than it was on July 1.

The situation is even more dire in north central Idaho, which also marked an all-time record of eight COVID-19 deaths in one day Tuesday.

Idaho’s hospitals either are overwhelmed or about to be. As of Monday, 613 Idahoans were hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous winter peak was 466.

As of Tuesday, 89 percent of Idaho’s ICU beds were full, with 57 percent of those beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

One of every five people hospitalized in Idaho has COVID-19.

Hospitals in northern and north central Idaho now have permission to operate under crisis standards of care, which means limited resources can be rationed on the basis of who has the best chance of survival in the long term. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says rationing standards are imminent in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

“More and more” hospitals report they lack “enough staff to open up more ICU beds,” state epidemiologist Christine Hahn said.