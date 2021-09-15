Idaho View: Between red and black

Don’t get sick. Don’t get in a car crash. Don’t have a stroke. Don’t develop cancer.

Not for the foreseeable future.

Because if you do, you might be out of luck. You have lived your whole life in a context where, if these things happen, there was a hospital bed that could take you, a nurse who could look after you, and a doctor who could determine the best course of treatment.

In north Idaho, that assurance is gone. Any day now, it will be gone here too.

A report by Audrey Dutton of the Idaho Capital Sun detailed how an overwhelmed emergency room would categorize patients and the treatment they will receive under Crisis Standards of Care.

There’s the green category, those who are “walking wounded.” If you have a minor illness or injury, you’ll be last in line to receive any treatment. Maybe you wind up with a bad scar instead of stitches.

There’s the yellow category, people with serious illnesses or injuries, who need medical treatment but are not at immediate risk of dying. Think a broken arm or leg or pelvis. With the ER overwhelmed, they may go untreated for quite a long time.