Idaho View: Bergdahl enraged Trump; Putin not so much

On June 26, the New York Times reported that the White House learned in March how Russia placed a $100,000 bounty on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Since then, the Washington Post, the Associated Press and others have confirmed it.

The Washington Post also reported intelligence officials believe an April 2019 convoy attack that killed three U.S. Marines and wounded three other service members in Afghanistan was tied to the bounty program.

You can get into a parlor game of what the president knew about this and when did he know it. Trump said he didn’t get the word — which might be plausible given his reluctance to read the Presidential Daily Brief.

But it’s been almost two weeks since Trump read it for himself in the media. What has he done?

Did he come before the American people?

Did Trump assure them he would get to the bottom of this?

Did he make it clear the safety of our troops was paramount and that he would do everything possible to protect them?

Did he call out Putin?