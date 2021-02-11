Idaho View: At long last, a workable plan to remove Lower Snake River dams and save Idaho’s salmon

More than 20 years later, that argument remains compelling, and we see no reason to change course.

“Four dams in Washington are holding Idaho’s economy hostage,” according to what were prescient words from that editorial. “The dams on the Lower Snake River once provided cheap power and hope for economic prosperity for Lewiston. But now these dams are a burden on Idaho and the Northwest. The region won’t be set free until the salmon and steelhead these dams kill are recovered and balance is restored to our economy, environment and culture.”

The arguments made then remain the same today.

The challenges and extraordinary efforts to try to get the salmon and steelhead around the dams are becoming oversized when we begin to compare them with the efforts it would take to mitigate the effects of breaching the dams.

The issues of power generation, irrigation and grain transportation become eminently surmountable when we look at them in the context of the Herculean efforts we’ve put forth trying to get fish back to Idaho spawning grounds.

Increasing spill at just the right times, creating fish ladders, even barging fish around the dams, will seem so ridiculous compared with the relatively simple solution of breaching the dams.