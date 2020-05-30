Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask

We applaud businesses like Telaya and Joe’s Crab Shack, which have popular patios right along the Greenbelt. They are reopening cautiously, working to move our economy forward while at the same time taking measures to ensure public safety. Because, after all, if we have another spike in COVID-19 cases, it’s back to square one, and that will be bad for business.

But we need to make sure we respect the measures that businesses are taking.

Private businesses have every right to dictate the conditions under which someone can enter their private property, including mandating masks to protect their customers and employees.

If you go to someone’s house and they ask you to take off your shoes, you take off your shoes. It’s their house.

If Costco asks you to wear a mask, you wear a mask. It’s their store.

Videos of customers getting in fights with store employees over requirements to wear face masks are going viral. On a more serious note, a security guard in Michigan was shot and killed when he told a customer a face mask was required, and a customer of a Waffle House in Colorado shot and killed an employee after being told to wear a face mask.