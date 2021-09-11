Idaho View: ‘And then I felt the building shake.’ Idahoans share memories on 20th anniversary of 9/11

“In the meantime, schoolchildren — and I don’t know how they knew that we were working 24 hours — but all of a sudden, food started coming in, and we didn’t have to go out or anything so we just were able to continue taking phone calls,” Lane said, starting to choke up.

“I mean it was incredible where the food just appeared with little —” she stopped, her voice breaking. “I’m sorry. It was amazing, they would show up and stick in little cards saying thank you,” she had to stop again, breaking down in tears. “I didn’t think I’d get so upset with this. Even recounting it is a little upsetting. I’m still crying over the issue, 20 years later.”

Lane also remembers President George W. Bush coming to the FBI and personally shaking their hands and thanking them for their work.

“He was a very empathetic person,” Lane said. “It was lovely of him to come over and walk through and tell us how much he appreciated our efforts.”

9/11 FIG TREE

David Scott, of Boise, was living in South Arlington, Virginia, about a half-mile from the Pentagon.