Idaho View: Amid drought, thousands of acres of farmland in south central Idaho have water once again

In Thursday’s deal, those with senior water rights agreed to allow those with junior rights to keep pumping water from their wells through Aug. 15 — just enough time to get a cutting of alfalfa and save the other grain crops.

In exchange, the surface water users, in a deal facilitated by Bedke, were able to piece together enough water from other sources to make everyone whole.

Bedke was able to secure 1,000 acre-feet of water from Ririe Reservoir and 500 acre-feet from Henry’s Lake Reservoir, which junior water rights users paid for, and the Twin Falls Canal Company donated another 1,000 acre-feet of water to the effort.

“There will be enough to just limp by,” said Idaho’s House speaker.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources, which ordered the water shutoff on July 1, approved the deal.

If you can imagine what your lawn would look like if you had turned your sprinklers off for the past week, you can imagine the anxiety among those farmers who had to turn off their water.

As most people know, Idaho is heavily reliant on agriculture, which is the single largest contributor to our economy and accounts for 20% of our gross state product.