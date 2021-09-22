Idaho View: A macabre circus in the Capitol, and heroism back home

This week two scenes — a tragedy and a farce — played out in Idaho.

The entire state of Idaho entered Crisis Standards of Care on Thursday, as hospitals finally buckled under the weight of Idaho’s large unvaccinated population. A day before, several far-right members of the Idaho House met at the Capitol, trying to force lawmakers back to ban efforts to get more of the population vaccinated. Those in attendance included Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon.

Around the nation, stories of the “collateral damage” of the unvaccinated’s decisions are starting to come in. A 12-year-old boy in Florida sat for hours, shaking with pain, in an ER with no room because of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. By the time he was finally diagnosed with appendicitis and sent for surgery, his appendix had burst, which is potentially fatal. He lived, luckily.

Not everyone waiting for a hospital bed will.

As lawmakers met in the Capitol, more Idahoans were hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic, and every indication is that infections are continuing to rise at a break-neck pace.