Idaho View: A glowing example of working together

Some very positive news came out of Gov. Brad Little’s office Monday as he gathered with Idahoans with Down syndrome, their family members and supporters, and signed into law Senate Bill 1270, the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Information Act.

About 20 people represented eastern Idaho during the ceremonial bill signing.

The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously and goes into effect July 1, requiring the state Department of Health and Welfare to develop an “up-to-date, evidence-based support sheet about Down syndrome that has been reviewed by medical experts and the Idaho Down Syndrome Council.”

It would be provided to health care practitioners, who would be required to provide it to expectant parents receiving such a diagnosis. The information sheet would include contact information for support groups and organizations that deal with Down syndrome. It requires Health and Welfare to post the information on its website, and to meet annually with the Idaho Down Syndrome Council (IDSC) to ensure the information sheet is kept up to date.

According to Mary Murray, president of the IDSC, the effort behind the bill involved a two-year process that started in 2020 with forming the statewide council to use all of the Idaho Down syndrome resources possible to work on the bill. Some of the eastern Idaho board members had learned about a similar bill other states had passed at a national Down syndrome leadership conference a few years before.

Murray said those board members had lived through less-than-ideal diagnosis experiences and knew Idaho needed this bill.

To determine the full extent of that need, Murray said, IDSC conducted a survey to find out the type of diagnosis experiences Idahoans were going through.

The results showed two-thirds of parents in Idaho had a negative experience. The survey showed many were offered abortions at the time of a prenatal diagnosis without much other information given. Others were not given any information at all, while, Murray added, some were “whispered around and avoided as no one wanted to deliver the news to the new parents. All of the above are unacceptable in this day and age where people with Down syndrome live full and meaningful lives and there is a plethora of quality information about Down syndrome for medical providers to use in providing a Down syndrome diagnosis.”

As a result, the IDSC was even more dedicated to getting the bill passed. To the families and supporters of those with Down syndrome, too many Idahoans have started their journey with Down syndrome feeling terrified and isolated because they were not given accurate information and support at the time of diagnosis.

Murray was able to present the bill in the Senate Health & Welfare hearing, and for both the House and Senate hearings IDSC board members, parents, and self-advocates testified in support of the bill. Families from all over Idaho sent emails and made phone calls to legislators to share the importance of Bill 1270. Many of the 153 families from Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (the Down syndrome support organization for eastern Idaho that is part of the IDSC) sent emails and made phone calls to Idaho legislators to inform them of the importance of the bill.

The bill was signed into law March 21 — 3/21 — World Down Syndrome Day. Three separate copies of chromosome 21 instead of the usual two copies is what causes Down syndrome.

Murray described the signing as a “beautiful and special celebration.”

“As Gov. Little signed, there were many tears in the eyes of parents, as it signified that future parents will feel support and hope at the time of diagnosis, instead of the fear and isolation that many in the room had to live through,” she said.

In the waning days of the 2022 legislative session, this was a glowing example of what can happen when a group of individuals work together toward positive, constructive goals along with state lawmakers. The bill shows that individuals with Down syndrome are valued members of the state.

For parents in that situation, it is much-needed as they start their journey of raising an individual with Down syndrome.

Everyone involved in this example should be applauded.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0