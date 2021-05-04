Idaho View: A disgraceful week

After the hearing, Giddings revealed the reason for her savagery. She shared an article arguing that with von Ehlinger out, a bill to accept a $6 million federal child care grant might pass. That is why she endangered her, for politics. Unbelievable.

The committee hurt Jane Doe too.

Doe had provided private testimony to the committee, along with text messages, recordings of phone calls, police reports and other evidence. Nonetheless, the committee issued a subpoena to Jane Doe requiring her to testify in a public hearing. (Service of the subpoena failed, but Doe decided to testify of her own free will).

The vital point here is that the committee did not recommend expelling von Ehlinger on the basis of rape — the question of consent, they said from the outset, would be determined by police. They found von Ehlinger had committed conduct unbecoming on the basis of facts that he had already admitted: that he had sex with a 19-year-old intern. There was no need to compel testimony.

Jane Doe’s lawyers said the process used by the ethics committee was more damaging to the victim than they had ever seen. Here the victim should speak for herself.