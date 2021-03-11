Idaho View: 10 Idaho legislators just killed Powerball in Idaho based on crazy suspicions, fears

What are they talking about?

Mathias made a motion to have the bill amended “to fix that problem or at least perceived problem.” A substitute motion to kill the Powerball bill passed, 10-4, with Mathias and three other legislators voting against killing the bill.

There may be some legitimate concerns about Powerball, such as how much it takes out of the economy, how it can feed into a gambling addiction, how it preys on the poor and how little money actually filters down to individual school districts.

But these legislators appeared to base such a consequential decision not on legitimate concerns, but once again on baseless fears and conspiracies about globalism and sovereignty. Some legislators, such as Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, thought the odds of winning went down with an increase in the number of players, which is wrong.

“The odds will worsen, I think — I’m not a mathematician,” Skaug said. And yet, Skaug just made a $28 million decision based on incorrect math.