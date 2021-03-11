 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho View: 10 Idaho legislators just killed Powerball in Idaho based on crazy suspicions, fears
1 comment
editor's pick alert
IDAHO VIEW

Idaho View: 10 Idaho legislators just killed Powerball in Idaho based on crazy suspicions, fears

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson addresses the House State Affairs Committee at the Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday. The panel killed legislation that would have allowed the Powerball game with multi-million dollar jackpots to continue in the state.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler

A panel of Idaho legislators killed the Powerball lottery game in the state over bizarre suspicions about other countries participating in the lottery.

Just 10 legislators on the House State Affairs Committee were able to make a decision to end Powerball, which does $28 million in sales annually in Idaho and filters $14 million to Idaho schools.

A new bill, House Bill 72, was needed because Powerball, governed by the Multi-State Lottery Association, will be including Australia and the United Kingdom; current Idaho law allows lotteries in the state played by people only in the U.S. and Canada.

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she didn’t want money going to Australia, where government officials might use revenue to fund causes she dislikes, such as anti-gun measures, “which they see as good and we see as not good,” according to The Associated Press. Illinois also has strict gun laws, and it has Powerball.

Not to be left out, even Democrats got in on the crazy talk.

“My concern is the delegation of authority, and essentially turning over our sovereignty to this Multi-State Lottery Association,” said Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise. “I think we should be concerned that they could be persuaded, they could be lobbied heavily by countries that we are not particularly friendly with.”

What are they talking about?

Mathias made a motion to have the bill amended “to fix that problem or at least perceived problem.” A substitute motion to kill the Powerball bill passed, 10-4, with Mathias and three other legislators voting against killing the bill.

There may be some legitimate concerns about Powerball, such as how much it takes out of the economy, how it can feed into a gambling addiction, how it preys on the poor and how little money actually filters down to individual school districts.

But these legislators appeared to base such a consequential decision not on legitimate concerns, but once again on baseless fears and conspiracies about globalism and sovereignty. Some legislators, such as Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, thought the odds of winning went down with an increase in the number of players, which is wrong.

“The odds will worsen, I think — I’m not a mathematician,” Skaug said. And yet, Skaug just made a $28 million decision based on incorrect math.

Idaho might be able to make up the $14 million in education funding that it gets from Powerball from other games, such as MegaMillions, but chances are that players who like Powerball and its huge jackpots will drive to neighboring states to play, taking their money with them and feeding other states’ coffers.

With Australia and Great Britain joining Powerball, we’ll likely see even larger prizes — larger than the already obscene jackpots of hundreds of millions of dollars. The Powerball jackpot hit $1.586 billion in January 2016, the largest ever.

Idaho now will join Nevada and Utah as other states in the West that don’t have Powerball. But Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Montana all do, and those are easy drives for many Idahoans tempted by the possibility of big payouts.

We appreciate legitimate concerns about the lottery in general, and support a full and open debate about the merits, as well as the costs and benefits.

But to have 10 people in one legislative committee make such a major decision based on unfounded fears is irresponsible.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are publisher Rusty Dodge, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, editor Chadd Cripe and newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members J.J. Saldaña and Christy Perry.

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Turning point
Columnists

Stapilus: Turning point

Representative Barbara Ehardt spoke about a conference in New Orleans on early childhood education she attended, and said she perceived that motherhood was being denigrated there: “I don’t think for the most part these women and I shared very much in common, anyway I’m going to vote ‘no’.”

Writers on the Range: Pumping iron became my armor
Columnists

Writers on the Range: Pumping iron became my armor

I finally told a friend what happened to me when I was in my early 20s. I finally acknowledged what had happened after she said: “You were raped.”

Of course, it explains why I grew muscles like armor, and why I loved having control and a strong body.

Napolitano: Silencing Free Speech
Columnists

Napolitano: Silencing Free Speech

Opinion: Last week produced news about the suppression of speech on university campuses. There, the suppression usually occurs through the power of intimidation before the speech is given.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News