Hartgen: You’ve Got To Know When to Walk Away, Know When to Run….

Millions for the DC arts establishment remained in the Pelosi package, but at reduced levels. Seems there’s nothing to fight coronavirus like an evening at the opera. So did some union bennies tucked discretely into the bill.

But overall, Pelosi was faced with rising public demand for action, plus Trump’s rising approval. So she slunk away into the “well-yes,-we-can-look-at-that” retreat.

Closer to home, did you notice that another liberal entity, Reclaim Idaho, quietly ended its attempt to get a huge pay increase for educrats on the fall ballot? (KTVB, 3/18). The Democrat/California/union group had gotten barely half of the 55,000 petition names needed, but that took months and the April 30 deadline was looming. Better to blame it on the coronavirus and pull back to try again the future. Sometimes, the world really does end with a whimper.

Back to Pelosi. Instead of the fully-ornamented Christmas tree of goodies she’d hoped for, she wound up with barely a bucket of coal. Maybe that’s why she resorted to blaming Trump for the virus’ spread; yet, it was Pelosi herself who held up the relief package to cram it full with more and more liberal goodies. The audacity of Pelosi’s demand was something to behold.