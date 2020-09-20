Hartgen: Who’s the BLM, Anyway?

Compromise, to these folks, means conservatives should give up their worn-out Norman Rockwell picture of America and become more “collaborative,” meaning they should be more liberal, or all liberal. No room here for dissent.

If you say you’re not a racist and don’t hate women or gays or whomever, that just proves that you really are what you say you’re not. Got that? You’re just the quiet elderly couple at a sidewalk café in Pittsburgh being harassed by screaming BLM protestors for not swearing allegiance to social justice. Raise your fists, comrades.

But, as Maher says, the American people are watching, listening, making decisions. The causes divide us further.

It’s been like this for decades, egged on by a virulent press and angry liberals and minorities whose mantra is to say anything to “get conservatives,” from Nixon to the Bushes and now to Trump. Just as Saul Alinsky instructed the Clintons to do. One Idaho liberal columnist even recently said Bill Clinton was a moral individual. (Idaho Press, 9/13). Yea, right. Trashing conservatives is just all-day sport.