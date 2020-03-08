Hartgen: We’re Already ‘Greater Idaho,’ Even Without ‘Little Oregon’

This would give true expression rather than federal lip-service to the term “multiple use” and new license plates would carry the motto “Graze, Cut, Mine, Ship.” Over here in Idaho, we don’t hug trees before we cut ‘em.

And Idaho being a “natural resource” state, we’ll a few new ports along the coastline, from which to ship goods to Asia in the next few decades. Sure, these will offend our former Oregon coasties, but hey, how much unused, walk-about coastline is needed anyway? Condos ala Sun Valley or Coeur d’Alene wouldn’t be long in coming.

As for cross-border migration, we’d need a lengthy fence or a “huge-ly wall,” to keep out Antifas and other Portlandians; all current cars with Oregon plates would pay an “entrance” fee of, say, $2,000 per car per trip, each way, No California plates allowed, no way, no how.

This would also apply to certain imports, such as Nike shoes, Colin Kaepernick t-shirts or Oregonian newspapers, the last of which would enter only after scanning under lengthy “communicable” quarantine. Kneeling at sports events would be disallowed; this is “Greater Idaho” after all, not the People’s Republic of Eugene.

Other than all that, yea, we’ll take “Little Oregon.”

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0