Hartgen: We live in times of such viral hatreds

Regional and national media will likely swarm in as magpies on a roadside deer kill, always alert to depict Idaho as, well, the Mississippi of the North, a frontier fort on the edge of humanity.

Sure, they’ll get plenty of press attention. Fringies always do. But the real danger lies in that when they are handed political power, they then use it to bash others. They never propose real solutions. They don’t know how actually to govern anything, much less a state.

They just know how to yell and rant. Almost none of them have any public service administrative experience; even MGeachin, whose roles in Boise are largely ceremonial crowd-incite events.

Let’s see. There’s Eric Parker, Hailey, who was last seen in photo aiming a rifle at federal officials. And Sara Brady, who helped the Idaho Freedom Foundation with a stunt at a Meridian park against local police for a phony arrest.

And of course, our own Rep. Christy Zito, whose first education funding votes in the House were against CSI funding, but who has never seen a gun-carrying bill she didn’t like.

And the ever-opportunistic McGeachin who ran as a “drain the swamp in Boise” candidate, which presumably means getting rid of other office-holders.