Hartgen: Vote Against Oligarchs; Vote for Common Sense

IFF’s frequent diatribes reflect a self-centered focus on individuals; they overlook that one goal of the Constitution is to “promote the general welfare” of the American people, an area of settled law for more than 200 years. (Idaho Press, 4/21)

Who are these guys, anyway? Mostly out-of-state (and some in-state) oligarchs (Statesman, 3/13) and predatory lawyers who want to tack on huge “fees” to medical debt collections, dismantle Idaho’s education and state pension systems, legalize marijuana, eliminate federal currency and facilitate money manipulation for their own financial benefit.

To the IFF, it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there in which the richest survive and do well and the rest, not so much; In their Hobbesian world, they’re really just would-be tyrants who claim individual rights violations while not lifting a finger for the common good. To them, governance is only about “me.”

They rant about “tyranny”: and “House arrests,” but ignore the real dangers to public health by the Coronavirus spread. By their logic, if they’re not sick individually, it’s none of society’s concern about the sick or dying, A true “Let Them Eat Cake” disregard for the common welfare, Survival of the Fittest for me. Not for you.