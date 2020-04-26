Hartgen: Vote Against Oligarchs; Vote for Common Sense

Last week, the baby tyrant of Idaho’s far-right fringe groups, Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Slavery Foundation, wailed that no one was heeding his shrill cries of state “tyranny” and that Idahoans are wrong to participate in OVID-19 stay-at-home guidance of Gov. Brad Little. People shouldn’t have to live like this, he implored.
For once, Wayne’s right. We don’t have to live under the kook-rant-screams of zealots which the Idaho Freedom Foundation wants you to support in their false rhetoric of “liberty” and “freedom.” We can vote these folks out of office if they’re incumbents, or vote for their common-sense Republican challengers.
The IFF’s bots, aided by smear-camp social media, kook radio drivel and basement constitutional “scholars,” have picked up a few seats in the Idaho House and Senate over the several past elections.
They also occupy some top positions in the state Republican Party, as well as getting their burn-government-down darling, Janice McGeachin, elected Lieutenant Governor with less than 29 percent of the vote in a multi-candidate primary in 2018. McGeachin, by the way, ran a distant second or third across Magic Valley counties. (Sec of State, 2018 primary returns.)
But on real accomplishments for the good of the state, they’ve been barriers to progress. Infrastructure needs? Nope. Education funding? Slash it. Federal-state relations? Nullify ‘em. Court rulings? Don’t apply to me. On and on. Their appeals have been mostly based on fear, and intimidation. McGeachin, for example, had herself photographed with rightist militia members not long after her election. Now, she’s tasted more of the IFF kool-aid, as a leading speaker this weekend at a “disobey” rally. (TN, 4/22) And this is someone who pretends to favor representative government? She also came out in support of Eastern two Idaho radio rightist personalities who quit their KID radio show this week after encouraging people to disobey the stay-at-home guidance. (East Idaho News, 4/21)
Southern Idaho has been fortunate to escape this kind of ideological representation. Our region’s elected officials are generally fair-minded, common-sense folks. They don’t typically veer from the practical, solve-problems approach to governance.
Voters locally seem to have a well-refined sense of sniffing out, and rejecting, extremists whether on the left or on the far-fringe right. But there have been exceptions.
In District 23, for example (Owyhee, Elmore and several Western Twin Falls County precincts) fringe-right candidates have prevailed in Christy Zito, a Hammett, extremist who routinely opposes school support, CSI funding and Health & Welfare. She’s even proposed charging medical doctors with draconian prosecution for performing trans-gendered surgery. The bill was wisely held by the committee chair. (Idaho Press, 2/26)
This election cycle, Zito is being challenged by a highly-qualified Owyhee rancher, Brenda Richards, a former county treasurer with a long history of public involvement in the district. Richards would be an excellent replacement for retiring Sen. Bert Brackett. A vote for Zito is in effect, a vote for ideological extremism over Richards’ practical record.
The same division can be seen in the House seat, 23A, where experienced Mountain Home councilman Matt Bundy is running against another arch-rightist, Andrea Owens, whose zealotry parallels Zito’s.
IFF’s frequent diatribes reflect a self-centered focus on individuals; they overlook that one goal of the Constitution is to “promote the general welfare” of the American people, an area of settled law for more than 200 years. (Idaho Press, 4/21)
Who are these guys, anyway? Mostly out-of-state (and some in-state) oligarchs (Statesman, 3/13) and predatory lawyers who want to tack on huge “fees” to medical debt collections, dismantle Idaho’s education and state pension systems, legalize marijuana, eliminate federal currency and facilitate money manipulation for their own financial benefit.
To the IFF, it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there in which the richest survive and do well and the rest, not so much; In their Hobbesian world, they’re really just would-be tyrants who claim individual rights violations while not lifting a finger for the common good. To them, governance is only about “me.”
They rant about “tyranny”: and “House arrests,” but ignore the real dangers to public health by the Coronavirus spread. By their logic, if they’re not sick individually, it’s none of society’s concern about the sick or dying, A true “Let Them Eat Cake” disregard for the common welfare, Survival of the Fittest for me. Not for you.
Governance in Idaho has generally been blessed with hard-working, common-values folks who offer experience and wisdom for the common good. As a St. Luke’s medical director put it this week, “Your neighbors, who are physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, therapists and other clinicians, are doing their best to fight a threat we all have in common. We stand in support of the governor, of county commissioners, of the mayors of our cities, of university, college and school administrators, of all first responders, of business owners, of every leader, at every level, who is doing the right thing on behalf of all of us….
“We’re calling on that spirit of community now. As your doctors, nurses and neighbors, we invite you to join us in supporting our governor, policymakers, business leaders, mayors, heads of our school districts and institutions of higher learning in making extremely difficult choices on behalf of all us. It is hard enough in the best of times to be a true leader; it has never been more difficult than it is right now.” (TN, 4/21)
Isn’t that the essence of it, to fight a “threat we all have in common?” To accomplish that, we should reject political extremists and vote for common sense. That’s real liberty and freedom.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!