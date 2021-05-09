Hartgen: Von Ehlinger’s Expulsion Helps Restore Idaho House Integrity

What is obvious to all but his fellow ardent fanatics is that von Ehlinger saw the Capitol as little more than a Hooter’s pick-up bar; he ignored repeated warnings from other legislators that his behavior violated both common decency and common sense. That apparently didn’t matter; he just kept on hitting on the women. Even in his resignation letter, he continued to assert that he’d done nothing wrong.

That’s the way it often is with fanatics. They wrap themselves in hide-bound narratives, often from questionable sources, from which they can’t be separated. (IdahoEdNews, 4/29). This leaves them blinded to any transgressions by their “heroes” who are really handlers and manipulators themselves. In short, they hear what they want to hear and disregard the rest.

There’s really no alternative except in change; that is, defeating or retiring some of these rightists from public office and replacing them with more common-sense representation. As sordid as it was, the von Ehlinger hearing and the House’s determination to show the facts may yet result in positive change. A cleansing is in order. Perhaps now it will come about, district by district.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

