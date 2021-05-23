Hartgen: Use Federal Money for Real Infrastructure Needs

Many communities across Southern and Eastern Idaho have struggled with these issues for decades. Potable water needs are growing as mitigation standards have dropped for arsenic, nitrates and other impurities, leaving smaller communities particularly with few options, either shut downs or higher taxes. Many of these smaller communities are still operating on long-outdated systems water and sewer treatment systems. Using the federal money to make these improvements will keep these places viable for people to live and work.

We all say we want an Idaho of livable cities, low crime, high quality of life and other things we now take for granted. It takes investments for these to be maintained.

The federal money use guidelines were announced May 10, and state budget chief Alex Adams identified several high points. One is a longer time line (2026) for projects to be completed. Another is that Gov. Brad Little’s office already is working with legislators to fine-tune potential uses and allocations. That will take some of the pressure off the 2022 legislative session and again demonstrates Little’s common-sense, work-on-what-works governance style.