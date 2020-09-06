Hartgen: Tribalism, Even Now, Still Very Much With Us

President Thomas Jefferson, writing in the 1780s, thought mankind could be improved over time. The abundance of lands to the West would forever change immigrants to “new” Americans. His predecessor, John Adams, was doubtful. Individuals can change, he wrote, but the mass of men, never.

It is a debate still with us, dividing us by party, region, faith, ethnicity, of which we have seen plenty in America this summer, including in Idaho. Tribalism, which infected Europe for centuries, is still very much with us. The opposing groups in Portland last week reflect the same division.

On the one side are liberals and minorities like Black Lives Matter abd ANTIFA, pushing for change, for their “rights.”

On the other side are groups like the Patriot Prayers, whose members were in Boise twice earlier this summer for patriotism rallies. (WSJ, 8/30) Last week, in Portland, someone in the crowd of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFAs fired a shot and killed one of the Patriot Prayer marchers. One protest speaker, in the crudest of language, later praised the killing, with the crowd’s approval.