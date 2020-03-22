Hartgen: These Are The Times That Try Men’s Souls……

He did that with sentences so obviously true they were undisputed even by extreme Loyalists. “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.” “It is dearness only that gives everything its value.”

Are we not in such a time today, a time in need of common endeavor? A world gone seemingly mad, a pestilence disease sweeping over us as if a plague from the Middle Ages. An economy ground down with people hording, fighting over rolls of thin paper.

I don’t know about you, but this winter, and particularly this past week, I have seen a self-less president step up and take on some hard tasks, travel restrictions, shutdowns, directives. And lo and behold, his legion foes in Congress (Yes, they’re still there.) saw the wisdom of working together for now as Americans, to fight and conquer something larger than each of us individually.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This is not to say he did these things alone, or “perfectly” as he likes to claim. There is a point of narcissism about him, a sometimes-insufferable self-importance. In that, he resembles two other presidents, Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt, who also pushed the past’s barriers aside with verve, energy, fortitude.