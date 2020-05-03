Hartgen: The Common good or Power Interest?

Then there are the hard-working health care professionals, grocery workers, truckers and thousands of others on the front lines, keeping us safe in a pandemic, and a thoughtful, balanced, caring governor who balances the health of all of us with the individual freedoms we all cherish which some now want to abuse.

Rr. James Souza, St Luke’s medical director, says this: ”to fight a threat we all have in common……the right thing on behalf of all of us….”

See the pattern here? The IFF kooks say, in effect, it’s every person for himself in this dangerous world. “I’m responsible for my own health,” one pouts. In addition to the incredible hubris of his claim, he tells the rest of you to “take a hike.” Public Health? Not my concern. Safe community? Forget it. Shared responsibility? Not me. I’ve got mine. You’re on your own.

And then from an IFF follower. Target police officers doing their jobs. Harass them at home, at work. Right out of the 1930s. Gov. Brad Little, asked about the protest outside the officer’s home, had only one word: “Disgusting.”

That’s what you get when you empower malcontents in the IFF who moan about their so-called loss of civil liberties. They’re just strident complainers, radio-blabber-mouth drifters.