Hartgen: The Common good or Power Interest?

Let’s look at some recent comments, one from the state’s medical professionals, others from the Idaho Freedom Foundation:
Fred Birnbaum, IFF: “I am not worried about a hospital bill Steve. I am responsible for my own health.”
And here’s a IFF follower: “an the officer does need to be targeted.. Just not at his house.. but at his work.”
And here’s a post from Parrish Miller, the IFF guy who “scores: bills and legislators. He says law enforcement is evil, as are those who support local police:
“There is absolutely no room for equivocation on this matter. If you support the state’s mercenaries detaining, chaining, and caging a mother for taking her children to the park, you are on the side of evil. You are an enemy of liberty and you are therefore my enemy.” Miller Facebook, 4/22)
Got that? To their twisted thinking, our dedicated law enforcement is the enemy. IFF wants civil disorder. They’ve wormed their way into Idaho politics, the GOP party structure and legislative seats through money from out-of-state oligarchs (Statesman, 3/13) and what they can extract from hard-working folks who get behind in their medical bills.
How is this good for Idaho? They don’t give a rip about what’s good for Idaho; it’s all about power, chaos, loud-mouth radio rants about state tyranny. Nonsense.
Then there are the hard-working health care professionals, grocery workers, truckers and thousands of others on the front lines, keeping us safe in a pandemic, and a thoughtful, balanced, caring governor who balances the health of all of us with the individual freedoms we all cherish which some now want to abuse.
Rr. James Souza, St Luke’s medical director, says this: ”to fight a threat we all have in common……the right thing on behalf of all of us….”
See the pattern here? The IFF kooks say, in effect, it’s every person for himself in this dangerous world. “I’m responsible for my own health,” one pouts. In addition to the incredible hubris of his claim, he tells the rest of you to “take a hike.” Public Health? Not my concern. Safe community? Forget it. Shared responsibility? Not me. I’ve got mine. You’re on your own.
And then from an IFF follower. Target police officers doing their jobs. Harass them at home, at work. Right out of the 1930s. Gov. Brad Little, asked about the protest outside the officer’s home, had only one word: “Disgusting.”
That’s what you get when you empower malcontents in the IFF who moan about their so-called loss of civil liberties. They’re just strident complainers, radio-blabber-mouth drifters.
Economies come back. Sure, it takes time. I’m not alone in thinking this, but in my view, Gov. Brad Little has done a good job of balancing public safety and economic recovery.
The kooks think only of themselves, their petty worlds, their rightist ideology. To them, you don’t mean Jack. If one of their bots loses in a legislative race, they recruit another patsy.
To them, it’s a Hobbesian “Leviathan” world in which the fittest/richest survive. You? Heck, you don’t count. You get sick or die? Too bad. Your loved ones sicken or die? Hey, tough.
Where does this hatred of others come from? Eric Hoffer, in The True Believer almost 70 years ago (1951) in the McCarthy era, pinpoints this fanaticism in the dissatisfactions of modern life, stress, economics.
If you listen to IFF bots a bit, that’s what you hear. Not constitutional theory, not love of mankind, just hatred of the common good, of the modern world.
We can go with the guys who say they’re have a right to target law enforcement officers at their homes. (Did you notice how chicken-clucked they were when other officers blocked their way? Now that was a true Thin Blue Line.) Civil disobedience? Nah, just selfish “me-ism.” East Idaho News, 4/28)
We can quit following the angry radio blabbers who drift from town to town, telling us how to live. They wrap themselves in the soothing language of “freedom” and “liberty,” but they’re really just ideological frauds on our civic body and politics. Just loud-mouths, verbal bullies. None of them could govern anything. Just petty would-be tyrants.
Or we can vote for common-sense and lawful, respectful discourse which recognizes, as the St. Luke’s doctor puts it, that we all have a threat in common which we must defeat together. The god doctor puts it simply. A “threat we all have in common…The right thing on behalf of all of us.”
Rarely has a political primary in Idaho politics provided such a sharp contrast. We can vote for the “better angels of our nature,” as Lincoln called it, or for the fear and hate-mongers and shrill malcontents. We get to choose.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com
