Hartgen: The Biden Corruption: An Apple Doesn't Fall Far from its Tree

When I was publisher of The Times-News, some years ago, I got a call one afternoon from a business acquaintance telling me his mother had been arrested for drunken driving, and could I please keep her name out of the newspaper.

I listened, then asked a couple of questions: Had she been drinking? Sure, he said, she drinks all the time. Was she driving? Yep, he said, that’s how she was getting home.

Humm, I thought. There’s an old saying in the media business: if you don’t want to see it in news, don’t do it.

It’s a lesson Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should have remembered before, not after, he took son Hunter to China with him as Vice President. Hunter scoured up a nifty billion- dollar plus deal with Chinese businessmen, (Real Clear Politics, 10/18) then acknowledged that the “Big Guy” in his emails referred to was Joe, who got a percent of the cut.

It’s called a “kickback” for us rubes out here in fly-over land who still believe you get ahead in this world by your hard work. Not if you’re Joe and Hunter.

To them, it’s who you know, how well you’re “connected” to the people of “influence,” how much you rake off the deal.