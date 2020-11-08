Hartgen: The American Map of Election Returns is Still Mostly Red

The populist presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan put it this way in the 1890s: “The great cities rest upon our broad and fertile prairies. Burn down your cities and leave our farms, and your cities will spring up again as if by magic; but destroy our farms, and the grass will grow in the streets of every city in the country.” He lost all three of his presidential runs.

We sometimes forget how fortunate we are to live in a mostly-rural part of the nation, miles from urban violence and relentless media and social discord. Last Wednesday morning, Southern Idaho people went about their lives with neither chortling nor despair. That’s because our immediate tasks take precedence over the sound and fury of media, party brickbats, shrill appeals.

Out on Hwy. 30 West of town, farm trucks are up early, hauling grains, feeds, corn, supplies, livestock, on which our economic wheels turn. The fields ae already coming up with fall-sown winter wheat; ditches need repairing; cattle need feeding; hay bales need delivering. There is more than enough work to be done.