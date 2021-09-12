Hartgen: Southern Idaho artist Archie Teater Gains Recognition

His Southern Idaho paintings are particularly delightful. One shows the Snake River prior to its trout farms of today, cliffs in the background and a hint of spring in the fresh bloom of purple lilac bushes. Another is a quiet scene, probably along Billingsley Creek, with its willows and crystalline flowing water over low lava rocks. Taylor writes that he was a master at painting water, moving or still. It was something he intuitively knew how to do.

Another painting captures the desperate attempt by ranch hands to turn a herd of cattle from an Owyhee cliff. Frightened, wide-eyed cows balk at the precipice as the cowhands struggle to contain them.

There are quite a few photographs of Idaho’s early river days along the Snake, but Teater’s scenes are both historically accurate and detailed, complete with mules, water wheels, sluice boxes, huge sturgeon and mining equipment. They are thus important historical documents as well as works of art.

Teater was prolific, turning out perhaps 4,000 paintings in his lifetime. Many are in private collections today, prized possessions of those who have them. They don’t come on the market very much, and when they do, they’re no longer cheap. Collector Leslie Taylor says he is often turned down when he makes a purchase inquiry.