Hartgen: Some Outcomes from the Census, Legislative Session

The original bill passed by one vote in the Senate, 18-17, but Gov. Brad Little’s veto was upheld. Perhaps now some cooler heads will now prevail. A proposed constitutional amendment will be on the November, 2022 ballot; we’d guess the voters will reject it.

There was yet another plus in the session in that the debate over executive power showed clearly how a few rightists obstructionists in the House can tie up progress on many issues. The roundheads effectively held important measures hostage, such as agency and education budgets over simple pig-headedness and spite at the governor.

That may be the most important lesson: lack of willingness to work together now seems to be the rightists’ mantra. They dawdle, obstruct, object at every turn. This gets them media attention, but few positive results.

It wasn’t pretty, but it showed clearly what excessive discord and simple mean-spiritedness look like. Little’s measured and nimble, centrist leadership also was clear. He was never bombastic nor imprudent, unlike the House harpies who cackled at every turn. He deserves much credit here, though he’s unlikely to get any from the chicken-squawks. The session ought to wrap up this week, after months of twiddling and false piety by rightists. Not a day too soon.