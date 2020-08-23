Hartgen: Risch’s opponents flail away, but target is Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While his opponent, Paulette what’s-her-name sheepishly follows his lead, Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, glides across Idaho this summer from town to town on clear autopilot to reelection. Is there a Senate contest in America this fall in which there’s less likelihood of an upset?

Risch knows this well and thus doesn’t give the proverbial “time of day” to Paulette what’s her-name, a feminist, Democrat, minority social justice warrior who is given virtually no chance to defeat him.

The reasons are obvious. In a year of viral Donald Trump hatred in much of urban, media-dominated and Democratic America, Risch has a good touch with his rural Idaho constituents. He keeps his conversations with Trump to himself, thus maintaining a continuous dialogue with the president.

It’s quite a bit different from past Idaho chairs of the key US senzate foreign policy posts, of which there have been two others: William E. Borah in the World War I era and Frank Church in the 1970s.

Risch’s critics, in the media, Democratic ranks and academia, fault him for his reticence, but Risch knows well what he is doing. These groups of the left hold little sway with him. He knows his state well and fully understands where people here stand on Trump.