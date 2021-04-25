Hartgen: Redistricting Will Shortly Emerge as a Political Flash Point

But we all know the growth has been uneven. Some districts have exploded in population, particularly in the Boise area and in Idaho’s other urban communities. Rural areas might well have seen declining populations, so they’ll be larger geographically to get 52,000 people in each one.

Against this background, there will be large disputes between Republican and Democratic parties over how to maximize their strengths and minimize weaknesses. Democrats, with less than 20 percent of the legislative seats, will fight hard to hold what they have.

A god example is district 26 which now includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. The area has both liberal Wood River Valley towns as well as the three other more conservative counties. The district has remained one of Idaho’s few Democratic strongholds due to Blaine County, so Democrats will certainly try to “hang tough” to keep their local dominance.

On the other side, Republicans have their own intra-party fights, Arch-conservative rightists hope to expand their influence within the party with even-more rightist and ideological candidates, while more centrist Republicans will seek to bolster their numbers in the May, 2022 primary.