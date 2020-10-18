Hartgen: Protests from both left and right unleash dangerous passions

A week ago, FBI and state authorities arrested more than a dozen Michigan “Wolverine Watchmen” and other anti-government activists in a plot to kidnap and harm that state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who was quick to place the blame on President Donald Trump for enabling such a scheme.

She was barely done when news organizations published photos of some of the men, armed to the teeth, at a protest rally at the Lansing capitol last spring.

There are hundreds of these militia organizations across the country, the WSJ has reported. “The militia movement gained steam after the 2008 election of President Barack Obama and the financial crisis of the period, which energized right-wing fringes, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The Three Percenters, a prominent wing of the militia movement, emerged in 2008 and supports the notion that “patriots” must protect Americans from government tyranny, according to the ADL” (WSJ, 10/10).

How’s that relevant to Idaho, you might ask? It should be, as one III Percent leader here, Eric Parker of Hailey, is running for a state senate seat in Blaine County. Another III Percenter, Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, is up for re-election to the House and at least three or four more “anti-tyranny” legislators have used just that term to wrongly describe Gov. Brad Little’s administration.