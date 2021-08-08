Hartgen: Pot in Jackpot will surely harm Southern Idaho

A marijuana dispensary shop, opening in Jackpot in September, will bring only further drug misery to the Southern Idaho region. Its promoters acknowledged as much, saying they don’t care about Nevada politics, much less about Idaho’s concerns. It’s just about the money.

It’s a sad state of affairs that Idaho is being surrounded by pot dispensaries in Oregon and now Nevada. It’s just a matter of time before the drug becomes legal across the United States by either federal decree from the Biden administration or through state dispensary shops. Sure, it’s good for the marijuana industry investors, and both the lefty and rightist legislators they support, but how is it good for Idaho?

The Jackpot pot store plans to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. There’ll be a drive-up window so you can get your stash delivered in the middle of the night, right to your car window, just like a hamburger and fries to go.

Then, you can roll up a toke in your car, light it up and take your hits while you mosey on down he road, either back to Twin Falls or further south into Nevada. You just drive by any time, day or night, to get your stash. Yep, sure will be convenient. Again, how is it good for Idaho or the Magic Valley to have pot-addled drivers going back and forth on Hwy. 93?