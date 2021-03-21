Hartgen: Poof! Ten Legislators Kill Idaho Powerball Lottery Over Foreign Fears

No matter, don’t let facts get in the way of a decision. Despite Anderson’s explanations, the rout was on. In the end, 10 committee members voted to kill Powerball in the state. Two Republicans, James Holtzclaw and Rod Furniss, and two Democrats, John Gannon and Chris Mathias, voted to keep Powerball in Idaho, but it wasn’t enough.

Some members are pushing back at this group-think agenda control. In a recent newsletter, Rep. Scott Syme wrote “I have said this before and will say it again. I don’t vote based on a score or a grade. No lobbyist owns me, especially the Libertarian lobbyist that scores bills. I am a Conservative Republican not a Libertarian. From the Libertarian Platform, Libertarians believe my rights are more important than yours, “all individuals are sovereign over their own lives and are not forced to sacrifice their values for the benefit of others.” Abortion they are pro-choice: “we believe that government should be kept out of the matter, leaving the question to each person for their conscientious consideration.” Sex trafficking; “The Libertarian Party supports the decriminalization of prostitution.” These statements are not Republican values and that is why I don’t value their scoring. I vote based on what is good for Idaho and what I believe the majority of my constituents want.”