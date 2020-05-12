Hartgen: Party Fault Lines Splitting Idaho’s GOP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not unusual for differences of opinion to form within single-party states like Idaho where the dominant political party tests who’s the “purest” of the pure within the party.

But what’s unusual this year in Idaho is the pushback we’re now seeing within the state GOP over the long-term direction of the party and whether the tensions will lead to reconciliation or a running battle for control.

Two upcoming events this month and in June will gives some indications. First, the primary on May 19 pits numerous common-sense candidates against a number of ideological ranters vying for party control through legislative seats. A rejection of extremists will signal an important turn, So will the reverse.

And the upcoming GOP convention in June will pit the common-sense group against the rightists of some party leaders and extremist Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

McGechin has taken a lead role in recent weeks, rallying advocates of civil disobedience and presenting herself as an alternative to Gov. Brad Little in 2020.

She has aligned herself with the “tear down” side of Idaho politics, playing danced partner to such fringe groups as Idaho Freedom Foundation, the Second Amendment Alliance and the toy-soldier militia group known as the 3 percenters.