Hartgen: No One Wants To Be Labeled an Un-woke “Salmon Racist”

This goes on regularly as “tribal” fishermen routinely sell salmon out of the backs of their pickup trucks along riverside highways, often at “scale down” prices to tourists and costal-city yuppies. Doesn’t look like species preservation, which the tribes claim is their motive.

Nor do breach advocates cite the fact that 80 percent of returning salmon are already hatchery-raised, not “wild” returnees. (US Fish & Wildlife Service, 2/28/16.)

So, what would be the price of breaching? Dam breaching would cost the nation over $2.3 billion, says a new study and would negatively affect the environment by adding to trucking rail and storage costs, as well as threatening thousands of acres of Idaho farmland. A recent study says about 14 million tons of Northwest wheat, destined for Asian markets, is barged through the Snake/Columbia system annually; it would take some 35,000 additional railroad cars (350 trains of 100 cars each) or 135,000 trucks to move the barged products.

Nor would breaching definitively increase salmon numbers; even the most ardent salmon advocates don’t make promises as to the likely recovery numbers. They just say that everything else has been tried. It’s like saying prison doesn’t rehabilitate criminals, so let’s just let ‘em all out.