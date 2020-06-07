Hartgen: No clear statewide dominance from GOP primary

And in the wings is a likely dispute between Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and party chair Raul Labrador as to who would take on Little. McGeachin has all but declared and Labrador, having tried once before in 2018, may look at it another time.

Against this continuous turmoil, Magic Valley and Southeast Idaho contests generally looked pretty tame. Many legislative seats were uncontested and while there may be spirited contests in the fall in a few locations, Idaho Democrats are not in a position to expand their tiny base from Blaine County and a seat in Pocatello. One exception could be in Idaho Falls, where a Democrat held a seat in the not-too-distant past, but for now, Democrats will have to be content to watch the GOP gladiators attack each other.

Legislative observers are already speculating as to how the primary results may drive leadership changes. House Speaker Scott Bedke has been in the speaker’s chair for terms since 2013 and there’s a growing list of wannabes, if they can corral the votes.

All in all, the next legislative makeup is likely to be more contentious than the last as members like Moon and Nate flex their ideological proposals. None of this will give Idaho better governance, but it will take time for voters to tire of the upcoming melodrama and meaningless bluster.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

