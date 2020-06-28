Hartgen: New CSI President Will Face Big Challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virtually every Idaho college has seen presidential turnover in the past two years, and every one of those changes has meant both challenge and opportunity, even more so this year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting slowdown of Idaho’s economy, now only beginning to recede.

The College of Southern Idaho is no exception as it transitions to its fifth permanent president in the school’s 50-plus history. The new president, L. Dean Fisher, begins his official duties tomorrow, replacing retiring president Jeff Fox, who has led the college since 2013.

Fisher has been provost of a multi-unit community college in central New York state at Corning, He spent some childhood time in the Magic Valley, and it’s not a stretch to think this special place in the American West has now kindled his past positive memories. That’s the way it often is with people who find a way to “come back home” to what they once knew.

In Fisher’s case, he’s taking leadership of CSI at a precisely opportunistic moment. The Magic Valley is growing economically and is now approaching 200,000 people. CSI is its leading academic institution and there are surely many roles for a new college leader.