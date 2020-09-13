Hartgen: Nevada marijuana comes closer to southern Idaho

Those arguments have lost resonance in today’s do-your-own-thing culture. So has a compliant media in which drug use is not considered at harmful and that those who oppose legalization and availability are just old foggies.

You don’t have to look far to see marijuana use as an underlying feature of many social and criminal activity. As part of its recent investigation, Oregon police learned last week that the antifa killer in the Portland shooting had sent a text message to his teenage son that read, “Sell me the gun for a quarter pound of weed and $100 I’m getting tired of this shxx. I need a piece now.” (Oregonian, 9/4). Interesting that the “teenage son” has both access to firearms and drugs. Such goes modern parenting.

Various legalization bills have been introduced in the Idaho Legislature in the recent past, and this past spring, out-of-state marijuana legalization lobbies poured tens of thousands of dollars into campaign support for so-called “libertarian” legislative candidates. (Idaho Conservatives website, 5/14). A significant block of Idaho “freedom” legislators apparently favor more availability. They, along with Idaho’s few liberal lawmakers, appear likely to introduce such a proposal in 2021. How is that good for Idaho?

The legal history of one state successfully opposing the actions of another does not favor Idaho in this scenario. But we shouldn’t be surprised that, if a marijuana retail shop opens in Jackpot, that there will be significant negative effects on southern Idaho. Welcome to the Brave New World of self-justification.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

