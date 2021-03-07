Hartgen: More Questions Than Answers on Simpson Dam Plan

Jobs “retraining” for Lewiston. The plan seems to say those no-longer-needed port workers can just find jobs in recreation. Humm. This may surprise the plan writers, but many port workers may not want to become eco-guides, drift boat rowers, tourism managers or find other recreational jobs. Reminds me of Kerry’s and Biden’s comments that oil field and coal mine workers should just learn to make solar panels and learn how to code. Otherwise, they’re written off with shrug.

An article last week confirms that uses of a dam-less river would benefit drift boaters, bank fishermen and a few hunters, but general boating would be lost. Isn’t that what the ecos always want, an expansion of ”Birkenstock America?” (Spokesman-Review, 2/28). A designated “wild rivers” bill would surely follow in Congress to eliminate vehicle access, beyond any lawsuit moratorium. Simpson’s plan plays to the elitist group of urban recreationals at the expense of the rest. How’s that good for Idaho?

Product shipping. Lewiston’s port handles close to half the total grain shipments from Idaho. Losing that would cause a huge jump in transportation costs to truck and rail and would likely bankrupt many farms, plus clog highways with truck traffic. How is that good for Idaho? As many have stated, barging of wheat and other products remains the most efficient and environmentally-friendly means of transport.