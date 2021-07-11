Hartgen: McGeachin’s Salvation Dog and Pony Show

Then there’s snarky Wayne, who sees government evil everywhere, particularly in the funding of public schools, but who’s never been elected to anything but a rightist precinct position. Govern? These inquisitors couldn’t find their way out of an empty paper bag.

The so so-called “proof” of indoctrination at Boise State University, which Hoffman’s Idaho Slavery Foundation hypes, just turns out to depend on an unproduced, so-called “video” which now can’t be found, but which supposedly fingered by (wait for it) an Idaho legislator, who conveniently hasn’t stepped forward.

Humm. You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to wonder if one of McGeachin’s legislative hotties was the source of this manufactured account which is now suddenly unavailable. It’s an old trick of propogandists everywhere: make a whispered allegation, which then gets reported by slanted media, which then serves it up as “true” in subsequent huff- and-puff commentary. You just invent what you can’t find otherwise, ala the Gulag Archipelago of the Soviet Union or the Brown Shirts of the Third Reich.