Hartgen: McGeachin’s 'Full Monty' reveals her unfitness to lead

In McGeachin’s case, she secretly and deceitfully waited for Gov. Brad Little to be out of state, then sprung an ill-conceived “order” prohibiting masking in public buildings. She apparently consulted no one but her henchmen. Coordination with others? Nope. Testing the idea with a wide circle of other interested parties? Nope. Just issue a decree. Isn’t that the definition of “tyranny,” which McGeachin frequently accuses Little of practicing? Fraudsters are often like, that, pushing their own way through life, then blaming others for their own mistakes, leaving the remains for someone else to clean up.

Little learned early in 2019 following the election, that McGeachin wasn’t going to be of any help in improving the state, or its economy. She had other goals. Among her first hires was an anti-police verbal thug long connected with the Idaho Freedom Foundation as a “security officer,” her own private police agent.

She then doubled down with a photo of herself and two III Percent militia ruffians at her office door, a clear signal on who had her ear. When the COVID pandemic struck in 2020, she flitted about the state blaming Little for not doing enough and claiming he imposed mask mandates, which he never did. Wrong facts don’t seem bother her; she’s in it for the glory and the power.