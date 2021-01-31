Hartgen: Managing Neglected Rock Creek for Long-Term Development

Prioritizing “wants” versus “needs” is an ongoing challenge and a common one in Idaho where many communities are struggling with rising taxes and other growth pressures. There are lots of amenities we would all like to see, but not every one is affordable.

The basic issue here is that Twin Falls has treated Rock Creek Canyon as an “out of sight, out of mind” place.

We’ve had neither the resources nor the inclination to do otherwise. Traditionally, we’ve turned our backs on Rock Creek while the city has grown to the North, East and West.

But the area has real potential, if we look at it closely.

Many other communities have flowing water and/or small reservoirs and have turned these into community resources with long term planning and incremental development.

Boise’s Greenbelt is good example, as is Idaho Falls, with walking paths, office facilities, attractive venues which face the flowing waters and enhance the whole community.

It may seem a stretch, but similar ideas could make sense for Rock Creek. In short, we should look at how to bring the water up to the level of the town.