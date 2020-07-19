Hartgen: Little, Legislature poised for more initiative squabbling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Idaho is one of a few states which allows citizens to bring proposed legislation to the ballot for citizen approval, a process known as initiative, which has become the preferred way of groups to add laws where the state won’t do so. But it’s an open question as to whether the process is a fair or effective one.

Last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed two proposals which would have tightened the initiative signature gathering process, which many in the Legislature thought was too lenient.

The governor disagreed, saying he thought bills were likely to be overturned in court, Hence, the vetoes.

Then, just last week, another group, known as Reclaim Idaho, went to federal court to force the state to allow it to gather more signatures for a new initiative which would give huge new boosts for teacher pay. The state has appealed, saying time has run out.

The reasoning for these disputes is the changing nature of the American republican form of government. Citizen groups, like Reclaim Idaho don’t want to rely on legislatures to get what they want. They want new laws which give them more money (It’s always about the money.) by putting issues before the people as they did with medicaid expansion.