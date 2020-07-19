Hartgen: Little, Legislature poised for more initiative squabbling

Idaho is one of a few states which allows citizens to bring proposed legislation to the ballot for citizen approval, a process known as initiative, which has become the preferred way of groups to add laws where the state won’t do so. But it’s an open question as to whether the process is a fair or effective one.
Last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed two proposals which would have tightened the initiative signature gathering process, which many in the Legislature thought was too lenient.
The governor disagreed, saying he thought bills were likely to be overturned in court, Hence, the vetoes.
Then, just last week, another group, known as Reclaim Idaho, went to federal court to force the state to allow it to gather more signatures for a new initiative which would give huge new boosts for teacher pay. The state has appealed, saying time has run out.
The reasoning for these disputes is the changing nature of the American republican form of government. Citizen groups, like Reclaim Idaho don’t want to rely on legislatures to get what they want. They want new laws which give them more money (It’s always about the money.) by putting issues before the people as they did with medicaid expansion.
Others say that opens the door to allowing a non-elected body to determine what citizens pay. If we go down that road, there’s no reason for a Legislature at all. Why not let voters determine, up or down, whether to fund this or that?
That’s what happens in some states like Maine, where a new but small proposed police barracks gets on the statewide ballot.
Groups like Reclaim Idaho say the initiative process reflects the “people’s voice” where none is now heard, but that’s not true. Most states don’t allow initiatives at all, and of those which do, including Idaho, there are often restrictions on how petitions can be gathered, the time line allowed and the “density” of populations to assure fairness for rural communities.
Idaho’s approach was thought to be about right until the Reclaim group successfully passed the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, which Reclaim now wants to use again to raise people’s taxes.
The teacher pay initiative would pour new tax money into teacher and administrator salaries but doesn’t help other professions such as law enforcement and nursing. Futhermore, it appears to be driven by out-of-state, mostly California, union interests, as well as union backing in Idaho and among lefty journalists.
A dedicated revenue stream for new and larger raises just for educators and administrators may sound nice, but there are many objections to the proposal, including its basic fairness, the amounts of money involved (over $150 million annually), and the equity of a particular group’s effectively dictating Idaho’s financial path.
The tax proposal has been floated past fall in various forums and has won approval from Idaho Democrats who see any tax jump as a positive thing. To those on the left, it’s a pro-Socialist, “soaks the rich,” class-envy, Warren-ista change. But there are a number of reasons why this idea should arrive statewide in a hearse.
One. This is Idaho, not California. Reclaim Idaho is part of a national union-driven initiative effort with money coming chiefly from California unions. (https://Eastidahonews.com. (3/31/2019) Vote for enhanced union influence in Idaho? Not a good idea.
Two. There are very few Republicans who will vote for a Democrat tax increase, and the GOP makes up roughly two-thirds of the electorate. It’s an election year and if there’s one thing people aren’t likely approve, it’s to raise their own taxes.
Three. Reclaim Idaho’s proposal is essentially a wealth transfer from people who’ve earned money to others who haven’t, otherwise known as a “redistribution” or “reparations,” a common liberal ploy.
Four, Idaho already pumps about $100 million in new money annually into Idaho’s public schools budget and has for the past half dozen years. That apparently isn’t enough for Reclaim Idaho. They’re effectively saying, we want all your tax money.
Five. With the 2020 election shaping up as an up-or-down on the Trump economy, Idaho’s a good example how prudent fiscal policies drive growth. Vote for more taxes? Nah. Particularly since there’s no accountability here, nothing like relying on school test scores It’s just a pay-us-more scheme.
Idaho is growing nicely with businesses coming in and local businesses expanding; incomes are rising and people are “moving on up” in many sectors, including, food processing, health care and agriculture. Who wants to give more “personal income increases” to the government? (https://www.bea.gov/news/2019/state-personal-income-second-quarter-2019/.
Reclaim Idaho presents its income tax increase idea as an “investment” in Idaho, but the numbers really reflect at least a huge 16 percent jump in income taxes. Wanna pay more taxes? Thought not.
Just as big a hurdle is Reclaim Idaho premise that Idaho needs a tax increase initiative because, well, Idaho just needs it. The group hasn’t been elected by any voters in the state to anything, aren’t accountable to anyone and are unlike duly-elected legislators who delve into real budgets and the real numbers.
Reclaim Idaho answers to no one in Idaho. They’re an outside, California, liberal lobby, plain and simple. They’re in it for the money, yours.
Idaho has a long and proven tradition of prudent spending, fiscal responsibility and living within our means. Reclaim Idaho would sharply raise taxes by diluting voters’ power within the state with a pie-in-the-sky scheme of union interests.
Handing Idaho voters’ decisions to an out-of-state entity won’t strike many as a very good idea. Turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse by calling it an “investment?” Nah. Same old story.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com
