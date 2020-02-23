Hartgen: It Should Be Crunch Time on Education Funding

It may seem an odd pairing of Scott and Horman on an issue, but they’re right to attempt to get some control on education fire-hose spending.

Both bills are good moves and suggest Idaho legislators are “smelling the coffee” on how huge annual education budget increases ($100 million-plus annually) are strapping taxpayers, but not showing substantive results.

Measurement by real test scores, school by school and classroom by classroom, would be an obvious plus, but this has been fiercely opposed by educators.

In the past, the Legislature has made some feeble attempts at accountability, with so-called “master teacher” premiums, but objectively, there’s been little gain. Some teachers even disdained the “premiums” as not enough to have them even apply, ($4,000 annually for three years).

And some administrators routinely rate every single teacher highly; to do otherwise would put their own community and union standing at risk.

Beyond education funding, there are important issues on legislators’ table, including tax relief, corrections reform and infrastructure improvements. The Treasure Valley is already coming to vehicle gridlock at certain times of the day, but there are important needs elsewhere statewide too.