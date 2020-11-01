Hartgen: It’s Simple: Trump Supporters Love America

In the testy grilling Trump got on ’60 Minutes’ last Sunday by journo-celeb Lesley Stahl, she asked Trump how he would describe his millions of supporters. The president answered forthrightly: They are people who love this country.

That’s the essence of it, is it not? Millions of Americans see Trump as a president who stands with them in their love of the nation, it’s values, their hopes for the future. We are not ignorant peasants clinging to our guns and religion, as Obama called us, nor deplorables as Hillary said, nor “chumps” as Biden called us just this last week.

Biden, Hillary and Obama all reflect the same elitism of many in Biden’s party. They think they’re somehow better. Yet, they always have a grievance, an affirmative-action plea, a demand for this or that. They want to take what you have earned and give it to others.

They see America as a fraud because we’re not perfect. They’re always putting us down as a nation which needs to repent, like the hair-shirt 60s guys carrying signs that the world will end tomorrow. Repent, repent.

Trump, by contrast, sees America in hopeful terms. Our better days are ahead. Your work, family, faith and communities, indeed your very selves, deserve leaders who know and respect you, who share that love of nation, home, hearth.