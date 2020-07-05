Hartgen: It’ll be a short honeymoon for Idaho GOP Factions

Between now and January, House and Senate members will put together at least a half dozen ideas for improving the elections process, creating a better process for special sessions, and on handling emergency funds for crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. The rightists will try to hijack these ideas as well, but don’t seem likely to succeed.

There’s plenty of time between now and January for the rump legislators to hone their messages on how terrible Little has been as governor, how he should reopen the whole state immediately without regard for the COVID-19 upswing, and the usual gnashing of teeth on how Idaho’s “sovereignty” is being eroded daily by “federale.” incursions.

This is, of course, nonsense. Despite the yelling and rants we see from Reps. Heather Scott, Blanchard, and Chad Christensen, Ammon, the only “tyranny” we see in Idaho is the tyranny of thought these rightists want to impose on others.

Never one to stray from a debate, Melaleuca’s CEO, Frank Vandersloot, has urged common-sense Republicans to stand for reasonable discussion and traditional GOP principles.